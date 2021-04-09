Arshad Warsi gets the first jab of Covid vaccine| Abhishek Bachchan wishes 'Ma' Jaya Bachchan on her birthday

Actor Arshad Warsi on Friday got vaccinated for Covid-19 prevention at a hospital in Vile Parle and shared the news on social media.Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 73rd birthday today.

On this special occasion her son Abhishek Bachchan shared a beautiful throwback picture to wish her.Actress Sonam Kapoor on Friday penned a heartwarming birthday note for actress Swara Bhaskar.Actress Deepika Padukone has finally launched her website.

The actress shared the news on her verified Instagram account #Arshadwarsi #Deepikapdukone #swarabahskar #jayabachchan