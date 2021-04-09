Rapid Covid Detection Device

A local company has been involved in coming up with a breath detector for Covid-19.

A local company is working with nasa to develop a rapid covid-19 detection device.

News 12 joeli poole explains how your breath can tell more about you than you realize.

That's our top local story.

"a chattanooga company is working against the clock to help break down the barriers of rapid covid-19 testing.

Variable inc.

Was chosen by nasa to put your breath to the test."

When the pandemic hit, variable, inc.

Was contacted by nasa to subcontract and create a prototype for the nasa covid-19 detection device called the e-nose.

The device will be able to detect the volatile organic compound or vocs in a covid-19 patient's breath.

George yu "concept of using a gas sensor that they developed to look at the fingerprint of different gases from your breath.

Based on that we can tell if you have covid; if you are infected or not infected as a way of rapid testing of people."

This type of technology has been around for a while but using it to detect the coronavirus is a whole new territory.

Yu "they use similar sensors to look at patients' breath to analyze if you have a particular disease or not.

The breath coming out of your body can have a lot of tell signs of what kind of disease you have.

It's a national emergency so every technology that is potentially available has to be put together and this is one of them."

Instruments with the capability to detect harmful gases are typically bulky and designed for laboratory use; however, the e- nose device is hand-held.

Yu " at this point it's difficult to say if it will make a difference in the covid struggle but the technology that's being developed here is going to be used for other diseases and potentially for future threats down the road."

In chattanooga, joeli poole, news 12 now.

Cempa community