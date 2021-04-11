Md. Lawmakers Override Vetoes On Sweeping Police Reform Measures

Maryland lawmakers voted Saturday to override Republican Gov.
Larry Hogan’s vetoes of three far-reaching police reform measures that supporters say are needed to increase accountability and restore public trust.
