The giant leaps in language technology -- and who's left behind | Kalika Bali

Thousands of languages thrive across the globe, yet modern speech technology -- and all of its benefits -- supports just over a hundred.

Computational linguist Kalika Bali dreams of a day when technology acts as a bridge instead of a barrier, working passionately to build new and inclusive systems for the millions who speak low-resource languages.

In this perspective-shifting talk, she outlines what happens when a language is omitted from the digital landscape -- and what is gained when communities can keep pace with the future.