Carey Mulligan and Emerald Fennell take on rape culture in Promising Young Woman

Bafta winner Emerald Fennell has said is it “troubling” that jokes about rape culture have been ubiquitous in popular entertainment.The actress, best known for playing the young Camilla in The Crown, makes her directorial debut with Promising Young Woman, which stars Carey Mulligan as a woman whose life has been derailed by the rape of her best friend.