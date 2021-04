Kareena, K.Jo, Pratik Gandhi to flaunt culinary skills in new show

Bollywood personalities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Pratik Gandhi, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will be seen showcasing their culinary skills in a show called "Star Vs Food".

