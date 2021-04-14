CFC Open Legends Cup With 4-1 Win
Force.
It's all apart of the n-i-s-a spring tournament, which chattanooga is hosting.
It's called the legends cup, which is far bolder than the sippy cup.
The force strike first, chandler hoffman from close range, bang!
Leaping l-a goes up 1-zip.
C-f-c with a free kick.
It ricochets off the cross bar.
That's a live ball, and juan hernandez races in for the header.
We're tied at one.
Tate robertson with a heel of a kick.
He keeps possession.
Fires in front of the net, when cameron woodfin somehow kicks this one home.
That made it 2-1.
Woodfin needs a hug.
Help em out somebody.
Chattanooga was up 3-1 at the half, and they punched another home in the second half.
Courtesy of this kick from sean hoffstatter.
C-f-c celebrate a 4-1 victory.
Fuller:"i think to get a win like this against a very good team.
The la force team.
That went to the semifinal.
Won our group in the fall bubble.
It's a great win for us."