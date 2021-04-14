CFC Open Legends Cup With 4-1 Win

Force.

It's all apart of the n-i-s-a spring tournament, which chattanooga is hosting.

It's called the legends cup, which is far bolder than the sippy cup.

The force strike first, chandler hoffman from close range, bang!

Leaping l-a goes up 1-zip.

C-f-c with a free kick.

It ricochets off the cross bar.

That's a live ball, and juan hernandez races in for the header.

We're tied at one.

Tate robertson with a heel of a kick.

He keeps possession.

Fires in front of the net, when cameron woodfin somehow kicks this one home.

That made it 2-1.

Woodfin needs a hug.

Help em out somebody.

Chattanooga was up 3-1 at the half, and they punched another home in the second half.

Courtesy of this kick from sean hoffstatter.

C-f-c celebrate a 4-1 victory.

Fuller:"i think to get a win like this against a very good team.

The la force team.

That went to the semifinal.

Won our group in the fall bubble.

It's a great win for us."