Protests continue in Brooklyn Center following death of Daunte Wright

KIMT News 3's George Mallet is on the scene in Brooklyn Center.

Should be about having fun and thank kaleb.

Let's check in one more time with george who's live in brooklyn center monitoring the unrest after the deadly officer involved shooting of daunte wright.

Xxx right now i'm at xxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxx (describe what you're seeing and hearing) just to review one more time ?

"* we're expected to find out tomorrow if criminal charges will be pressed against kim potter ?

"* who shot and killed daunte wright.

That decision will come from the washington county attorney's office.

Live in brooklyn center ?

"* george mallet ?

"*