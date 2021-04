Wheelchair basketball champion inspires others with lockdown workouts

Inspired by the Paralympics in 2012 and the strength of fellow wheelchair users, Fiona Carey decided to give it a go for herself.

In a few short years she became an athlete and was made captain of East Anglia’s only women’s wheelchair basketball squad in 2018.Fiona, of Cockayne Hatley, Bedfordshire, didn’t let the 2020 lockdowns stop her, swapping the basketball for boxing gloves, and inspiring others as part of the This Girl Can campaign.