Guntown hosts 1st City Park Visioning public meeting

Guntown hosted its first public meeting today as part of Guntown City Park Visioning session process to get feedback and input about what community members would like to see as part of their park

The fred carl jr. small town center makes it possible for a community to present a unified voice in the planning for their park.

It really really important to do this because we get some wonderful feedback from everybody around the community and surrounding communities that participate in the park.

The park visioning process will continue throughout the year with more public meetings.

