Hooked On Science - Spring Cloud

Our “science guy,” Jason Lindsey, shows us how to create a spring cloud by using some super cold ice and hot water.

Clouds, you see them in the sky, but did you know you can create one in your living room?

I am about to pour dry ice, I have a whole bowl of it here, into some boiling hot water.

This is two hundred and twelve degrees above zero.

Dry ice, it is negative one hundred and nine degrees below zero.

Dry ice doesn’t melt, it doesn’t go from a solid to a liquid, it goes from a solid to a gas because it’s frozen carbon dioxide gas.

Watch what happens.

For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.