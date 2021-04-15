Skip to main content
Thursday, April 15, 2021

Fourth annual Zebra Run for Rare Disease in Ocean Springs

Credit: WXXV
The annual Zebra Run for Rare Disease is United Multiple Sulfatase Deficiency Foundation’s longest running event.

- the annual zebra run is the - united multiple sulfatase - deficiency foundations- longest-running event and - saturday, participants will lac- up their running shoes- and hit the pavement to help- raise awareness.- the foundation is hosting their- 4th annual zebra run in ocean - springs.- multiple sulfatase deficiency i- a genetic, rare and - - fatal condition that affects th- body's ability to get rid of- cellular waste.

- it is a disease that is - extremely progressive, similar- in effect - to alzheimer's or parkinson's -- - - but in children.

The event will- include a 5k race, 1-mile fun - run, zebra costume- contest, awards for the top - finishers and more.

- - "this zebra run is our annual fundraiser- locally here in ocean springs,- this year we added a virtual- component to it - because we have families across- the u.s and across the world an- - - - we have support across the worl- so we are offering a way to kin- of get out their expand - and a opportunity for people to- get out and do something fun fo- a great cause.

So the - reason it is called the zebra - run is because zebra is the sig- or symbol for raise - disease and that's what msd is.- - - the zebra run will start at 7:0- am at fort maurepas park.

- for more information visit thei- website at

