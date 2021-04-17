Roohi Movie (2021) - Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma

Roohi Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: From the makers of Stree comes another horror comedy.

Iss baar mard ko jyada dard hoga!

Roohi is set in a fictional town of North India.

The film revolves around two small-town boys Bhaura and Kattanni who are stuck in a forest with Roohi.

But there’s an insidious spirit following them with feet turned backwards.

What will happen next?

Watch the trailer to know more.

Roohi releases in cinemas on 11th March 2021.

A Jio Studios Worldwide release.

Featuring: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma Directed by: Hardik Mehta Produced by: Dinesh Vijan & Mrighdeep Singh Lamba Music by: Sachin-Jigar