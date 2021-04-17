USF's Crable Named Conference Offensive Player of the Year

The University of Saint Francis athletic department is excited to announce that senior quarterback Matt Crable has been named the Mideast League Offensive Player of the Year for 2020-21.

Pitch at noon... speaking of u-s-f..the m-s-f-a releasing its postseason football awards on friday, and several cougars saw their names on the list..

Quarterback matt crable honored as the mideast league offensive player of the year..

Crable threw for over a thousand yards and eight touchdowns in just four games this season..wide receiver dylan hunley, ofensive linemen landon myers and reece roney and linebacker river walsh were all named first team all- league..meanwhile, matt kominkiewicz, nick lucas and jalen moss were named to the second team...