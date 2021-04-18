Indonesian bikers rally against Myanmar military coup ahead of ASEAN summit

In this clip filmed on April 17, dozens of Indonesian bikers protest against the Myanmar military coup.

The rally was held outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building in Jakarta, Indonesia, ahead of the summit scheduled for April 24.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, head of Myanmar’s military government, will participate in the meeting.