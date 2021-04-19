6:30pm Go For Gin 30th Birthday 04.18.2021

THE OLDEST LIVING KENTUCKY DERBY WINNER IN NORTH AMERICA CELEBRATED A VERY SPECIAL BIRTHDAY HERE IN LEXINGTON

That's about 90 years old in horse years!

Chris mccarron...his jockey made a special appearence at the park today to help the community wish the race horse a very happy birthday.

After a small celebration...and some birthday cake..we got to hear a little about the day 'go for gin' won the derby.

Chris: " it was really sloppy day that day rain but he loved that kind of race track he inherited the lead as we went under the wire the first time and he went wire to wire virtually from there the first time and he won by about two lengths that day" if you'd like to meet go for gin ..you can visit him at the kentucky horse park wednesdays through sundays