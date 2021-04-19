I've Lost 100lbs - And Become A Bodybuilder | BRAND NEW ME

ANNE-MARIE, from Glasgow, Scotland, was a self confessed party girl.

She would go on excessive nights out filled with overindulgence, which were always followed by hangovers and terrible eating habits.

She would sit and eat cheesy pasta, crisps, chocolate and microwave burgers.

Anne-Marie told Truly: "Eating that kind of diet, I felt lethargic, tired and couldn't be bothered to do anything.

I just wanted to sleep and it made me feel horrific." At her heaviest, Anne-Marie reached 260lbs and knew something had to change.

Anne-Marie said: "I got to the point where I was just fed up being stuck in a body I hated, I began to go to the gym and started my journey." In just under two years Anne Marie lost an incredible 100lbs and found a brand new passion...bodybuilding.

"Lifting weights made me feel amazing, I began to realise that a female body can be strong, even stronger than some men in the gym." Now, with her new body and mindset, Anne-Marie is pursuing her dream of becoming a professional bodybuilder and has already competed in five shows.

This new life also brought her love as she met her partner Darren, who was sitting watching her from the audience at her first ever bodybuilding show.

Darren said: "She is my dream woman.

Anne-Marie's work ethic is something I've never personally seen, it was one of the main reasons I fell in love with her." Now Anne-Marie, feels confident, strong and has a new passion for life after changing her body.

