Delhi: Liquor rush ahead of lockdown, woman's video 'alcohol will help' goes viral| Oneindia News

In a video shared by ANI that is going viral, a woman, who had come to purchase liquor at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, urged the government to keep liquor stores open during the lockdown.

She was seen saying, “I have come here to buy two bottles of liquor as no vaccination or medicine can defend against the virus.

I have been drinking for 35 years, and have never had to take any medicine.

People who drink are all safe from Covid.

Injection won't help me, alcohol will help me...medicines won't have an impact on me, a peg will benefit me #Covid19 #Coronavirus #DelhiLockdown