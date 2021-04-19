Top 10 Actors Who Failed to Escape Typecast

For this list, we’ll be looking at the actors who tried (but failed) to change the popular perception of the roles they could do, and the movies they hoped would break this typecasting.

These actors should have stayed in their lane.

These actors should have stayed in their lane.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the actors who tried (but failed) to change the popular perception of the roles they could do, and the movies they hoped would break this typecasting.

Our countdown includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Sylvester Stallone, Zooey Deschanel, and more!