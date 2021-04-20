Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill 2 villagers on suspicion of being police informers

Naxals allegedly killed two villagers in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

Police said that naxals were suspicious of them being police informers.

“Naxals killed two persons in Sukma, people went to probe the deaths.

A note was also placed by the naxals near the bodies of deceased.

Note stated that naxals have killed them for being police informers,” Sukma SP said.

Incident comes days after the fierce Sukma-Bijapur encounter on April 3.

As many as 22 security personnel were killed and 31 others were injured in the gunfight.