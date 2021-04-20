Police officer smashes car window to rescue motorist who fainted at the wheel in China

A police officer smashed a car window to rescue a motorist who fainted at the wheel in eastern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Suqian in Jiangsu Province on April 12, shows a car suddenly stopping in front of a traffic light.

The bus driver got out his vehicle to check and saw a woman fainted in the car, so he called the police.

A police officer named Zhang Liangliang then tried to use his bare hand to break the car window but failed.

The bus driver then used the emergency hammer on his bus to smash a hole in the car window and Zhang used his fist to hit the window to open.

After the car door was open, Zhang carried the motorist to the side of a road and a doctor performed CPR on her.

The motorist gradually woke up and was then sent to hospital by an ambulance.

Fortunately, she was not in life-threatening condition.

The police officer suffered multiple scratches to his hand.

The video was provided by local media with permission.