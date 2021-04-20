Koala Mother Daughter Duo Pregnant In Exciting Development For Breeding Program

This mother and daughter Koala duo have become pregnant... at the same time!

Koala mother, Molly (13) and daughter, Maddie (6) shocked keepers at The Australian Reptile Park not just by the timing of their pregnancies, but also because it highlights the successful kick-off of the parks conservation breeding program.

Molly is now officially the oldest koala at the park still breeding, and has had 7 joeys over the years.

For Maddie, this will be her 4th.

Director Tim Faulkner says; “Our koala conservation breeding program has never been more crucial than what it is right now.

From the fires that wiped out a huge percentage of koala habitat, to land clearing and habitat destruction, koalas are in trouble.” At the moment, the koala joeys are merely the size of a tiny jellybean.

They'll stay in their respective mums’ pouches until they grow large enough to peer out and say hello to the great wide world.