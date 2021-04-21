'Is This The End Of It? I Don't Think So': Gwen Carr, Mother Of Eric Garner, Reacts To Derek Chauvin's Conviction

Six years before George Floyd said "I can't breathe," Eric Garner said the very same words here in New York City.
CBS2's Tony Dokoupil spoke to Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, about what's changed in America and what has not.
Six years before George Floyd said "I can't breathe," Eric Garner said the very same words here in New York City.
CBS2's Tony Dokoupil spoke to Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, about what's changed in America and what has not.
CNN’s Don Lemon speaks to Gwen Carr, Eric Garner’s mother, about former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial.