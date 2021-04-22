Top 10 Movies That Changed Genre Halfway In

These films abruptly switched lanes halfway through...for better or worse.
For this list, we’ll be looking at various films that did a complete genre 180 partway through.
These films abruptly switched lanes halfway through...for better or worse.
For this list, we’ll be looking at various films that did a complete genre 180 partway through.
These films abruptly switched lanes halfway through...for better or worse.
For this list, we’ll be looking at various films that did a complete genre 180 partway through.
Our countdown includes “Funny People”, “Titanic”, “From Dusk till Dawn”, and more!
These twist endings changed everything! For this list, we’ll be looking at the films that were considered less-than-stellar by..
These classic films came out of nowhere and changed the game forever! For this list, we’ll be looking at sleeper hits from the..