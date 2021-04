EXCLUSIVE video shows late rapper DMX rapping for inmates inside prison

These never-before-seen videos show late rapper DMX performing for inmates inside a US prison while he was serving time for tax fraud.

The rap icon passed away on 09/04, at the age of 50, after suffering an apparent drug overdose and heart attack at his home in White Plains, New York.

The multi-platinum selling musician, whose real name was Earl Simmons, was no stranger to prison and had been incarcerated 30 times in his life.