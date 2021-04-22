The Etiquette Rules to Remember When Sending Your Condolences

Expressing sympathy canleave you feeling uncertain.Even though your compassion isgenuine, it can be hard to knowwhat to say and how to say it.The number one piece of advice isto avoid comparisons to your own life.In other words, don't share yourown experiences with loss.Don't just make vague offers of help;offer to do specific things for them,like picking the kids up from school.Avoid clichés.If you can't send a written letter, emailis acceptable and preferable to a text,but avoid emojis or anything too casual.Finally, don't worry about yourcondolences being "too late."