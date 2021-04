Supertanker Grounded As California Prepares For Another Potentially Brutal Wildfire Season

When you see the massive 747 Global Supertanker in the sky, you know it means business.

The largest tanker of its kind in the world is able to carry 19,200 gallons of water or 18,000 gallons of fire retardant on a single flight, but a spokesperson confirmed to CBS13 that the firefighting beast is now grounded.