Indian River basketball wraps a historic season

The Indian River State men's basketball team made the elite 8 of the NJCAA tournament and scored its 4th straight 20-win season.

RIVER STATE MEN'S BASKETBALL'SCINDERELLA SEASON CAME TO ANEND THIS WEEK.

THE PIONEERSFELL TO CHIPOLA BY 3 POINTS INTHE ELITE 8 OF THEN-J-C-DOUBLE TOURNAMENT.STILL--THEIR ROAD TOHUTCHINSON, KANSAS WAS AHISTORIC ONE.

IT WAS THEPROGRAM'S 4TH STRAIGHT 20-WINSEASON AND THEIR FIRSTAPPERANCE IN THE NATIONALTOURNAMENT.CHARLIE WILSON - "I THINK THATGOES TO THEIR CREDIT WE HADFOUR CORE GUYS THAT PLAYED ALOT FOR TWO YEARS AND THEYLEFT A MARK.AND THE NEW GUYSCAME IN.

WE TALKED ABOUT THATAFTER THE GAME THIS TEAM MADEHISTORY AND THIS TEAM WILLNEVER BE FORGOTTEN AT INDIANRIVER."QUICK UPDATE ON THE MASTERSTOURNAMENT--- THAT'S IT