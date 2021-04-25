Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang feeds a tiger at wildlife park

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang feeds a tiger during a family trip to Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.Joined by his wife and two sons, they spent time getting up close and personal with the animals.Dressed in Gucci, the 31-year-old Gabonese star was even brave enough to feed the tigers some snacks.The striker is currently recovering from malaria and had to miss Arsenal's game against Everton this weekend.