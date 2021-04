Memorial to honor Sonic shooting victims

SMALL CHACNE FOR RAIN.MOVING FORWARD... WHILEPAYING TRIBUTE TO THE VICTIMS OFA DEADLY SHOOTING.THAT’S THE GOAL THISMORNING FOR A NEW PART OF THEBELLEVUE SONIC DRIVE-IN.3 NEWS NOW REPORTER KENTLUETZEN JOINS US NOW WITH MOREABOUT THE NEW MEMORIAL.IT WILL BE A SPACE TOREMEMBER NATHAN PASTRAMA... RYANHELBERT... AND THREE OTHERS HITBY GUNFIRE IN NOVEMBER 2020.FAMILIES OF THE TWO MENKILLED ARE EXPECTED TO BE ATTHIS MORNING’S DEDICATION.WE WERE THERE IN JANUARY...WHEN THE SONIC RE-OPENED FOR THEFIRST TIME AFTER THE SHOOTING.THEY WORKED WITH DESIGNERSTO REBUILD THE BELLEVUERESTAURANT.PART OF THAT EFFORTINCLUDES A SPACE TO HONOR THOSEKILLED AND INJURED.WHILE THE SUSPECT IN THATSHOOTING IS FACING MURDERCHARGES... SONIC OWNER BRYANTMORRISON TOLD US HE WANTED THEIRFOCUS TO BE ON THE VICTIMS...AND MOVING FORWARD."THE THOUGHT PROCESS THERE WTO GET A SENSE OF HEALING FOROUR EMPLOYEES, A SENSE OFHEALING FOR OUR STAFF, FROM OUROPERATING PARTNER TO OURMANAGERS."AHEAD OF THIS MORNING’SDEDICATION... OWNER BRYANTMORRISON RELEASED THISSTATEMENT."THIS WILL BE A CHANCE TOHONOR OUR EMPLOYEES, THE FIRSTRESPONDERS, THE SALVATION ARMYAND THE BELLEVUE AND SURROUNDINGCOMMUNITY WHO HAVE BEEN SOSUPPORTIVE DURING THIS DIFFICULTTIME."SINCE THE SHOOTING... ONEOF THE THREE PEOPLE INJURED...KENNY GERNER... RETURNED TO WORKAT THE SONIC.THIS MORNING’S DEDICATION