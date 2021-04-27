Glorious pink supermoon rises behind Glastonbury Tor in UK

Stunning footage shows the pink supermoon rising behind Glastonbury Tor in the UK yesterday evening (April 26).

"I've sped up the video near the beginning to get to the best moment quicker," said the filmer who goes by the name Warnervision.

"Position worked out in advance so that the supermoon rising would do so lined up exactly behind St Michael's Tower on the top of Glastonbury Tor," he added.