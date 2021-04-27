Public park in India turned into cremation grounds as bodies continue to pile up

During the severity of the COVID-19 crisis in India, a public park and a parking lot have been converted into a cremation ground in southeast Delhi.

Pyres are likely to start burning at the ground starting Tuesday (April 27) as bodies pile up across the city and designated crematoriums struggle to keep pace: designated crematoriums are rising at an alarming rate.

New pyre platforms are being set up in parking lots, empty ground, and green belts at Sarai Kale Khan.

At least 50 new platforms are being constructed at the cremation facility.

Many crematoriums are running over their capacity in the national capital and are operational on a day-night basis.