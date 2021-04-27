UK woman living in Australia overcome with emotion after surprise reunion with her sister

Heartwarming footage from Melbourne, Australia, has captured the moment a woman successfully pulled off a surprise visit to her sister and nephew after more than a year apart.

Lucy Carter, who re-located to Perth from the United Kingdom, had been unable to visit her sister who lives in Melbourne due to coronavirus restrictions.

She decided to plan a surprise visit along with the help of friends who successfully smuggled her into her unsuspecting sister’s Melbourne home.

Once in her sister’s home, Lucy waited patiently behind the front door to pull off the surprise.

Lucy’s sister was overcome with emotion when she opened the door to her home and found her beloved sibling waiting there to greet her.

Speaking about the video Lucy said: ‘I hadn’t seen my sister and nephew for over a year because of COVID.

We are both from the UK originally, but I now live in Perth and my sister lives in Melbourne.

She is a single mum who has been going through a lot the last few years and was really struggling with not having her family around.’