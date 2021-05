Mortal Kombat Movie - Bringing The Video Game to the Screen

Mortal Kombat Movie - Bringing The Video Game to the Screen - Nostalgia is in full force.

Writer Greg Russo and director Simon McQuoid, along with actors Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Max Huang (Kung Lao), and Lewis Tan (Cole Young), talk about the different influences Mortal Kombat has had on them and how they brought the video game characters to life on screen.