America’s first electric fire truck stops in Maryland

TODAY... THE REVOLUTIONARYTECHNOLOGY ELECTRIC FIRE TRUCKWAS AT THE HOWARD COUNTYPUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTERIN MARRIOTTSVILLE... IT WASDEVELOPED BY ROSENBAUERAMERICA.

ITS FULLY ELECTRICAND COMPLETELY EMISSIONS-FREE.THE TRUCK'S BATTERIES LASTABOUT TWO HOURS... IT HAS ANON BOARD GENERATOR THAT CANFULLY CHARGE THE TRUCK IN 20MINUTES...OR WHILE THE TRUCKIS DRIVING.

RIGHT NOW THEREARE THREE TRUCKS BEING USED INBERLIN...DUBAI...AN DAMSTERDAM.

"Wemanufacturing the following 15this year.

Number four will beLos Angeles being delivered atthe end of this year.

Five andsix are going to Portland andVancouver in Canada .

We haveMiami Dade working on theproject just about to closewe're in talks with New YorkCity." ROSENBAUER AMERICAEXPECTS TO MAKE UP TO 1-HUNDRED OF THESE TRUCKSYEAR.

THIS TRUCK HAS BEENTOURING THE COUNTRY...ASCONGRESS CONSIDERS ANINFRASTRUCTURE AND JOBS PLAN--AND POLICIES TO ACCELERATEVEHICLE ELECTRIFICATION.NEXT....ITS HEADING TO DC...TOBE UNVEILED TO CON