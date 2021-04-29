Equity indices close flat, JSW Steel up 9 pc

Equity benchmark indices trimmed early gains to close flat on April 29 after traders booked profit in auto and financial scrips amid economic uncertainty.

The BSE SandP Sensex closed 32 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 49,766 while the Nifty 50 nudged up by 30 points or 0.2 per cent to 14,895.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal gaining by 4.5 per cent and pharma by 0.3 per cent.

But Nifty PSU bank fell by 1.1 per cent, auto by 1 per cent and FMCG by 0.3 per cent.

Metal stocks continued their upward trajectory with JSW Steel advancing by 9.6 per cent to Rs 726.20 per share while Tata Steel rose by 6.5 per cent to Rs 1,035 and Hindalco by 2.1 per cent to Rs 370.50.