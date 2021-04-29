Skip to main content
Thursday, April 29, 2021

UPDATE: No evidence of explosions in southwest Las Vegas neighborhood

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:25s
Southwest Gas says it was unable to find any evidence of explosions in the Mirasol community.

Visit ktnv.com for a statement from the company and more information.

-DOT- COM.AN INVESTIGATION ISUNDERWAY.... IN A SOUTHWESTVALLEY NEIGHBORHOOD... AFTERREPORTS OF EXPLOSIONS...AND...SMELL OF GAS... LEAD TOEVACUATIONS.IT HAPPENED... NEAR"BUFFALO DRIVE" AND "MOUNTAINSEDGE PARKWAY"... AROUND 8:30THIS MORNING.THE CLARK COUNTY FIREDEPARTMENT SAYS...THE EXPLOSIONS AREBELIEVED TO HAVE HAPPENED...AROUND A POOL.SOUTHWEST GAS RESPONDEDAND TURNED OFF THE GAS.HOWEVER...THE COMPANY SAYS... ITFOUND NO EVIDENCE OF A POSSIBL

