The new Volkswagen Polo Infotainment System

With more than 18 million units built, the Polo is one of the world’s most successful compact cars.

Now, in a world premiere, Volkswagen is set to unveil the next evolutionary stage of the Polo; presales will start in May already.

The design, technologies and specification matrix of the bestseller have had a comprehensive update, as is immediately obvious when you see the vehicle’s new front and rear.

And the range of standard equipment has been expanded significantly.

On board every model you will now find: LED headlights and LED tail light clusters, the Digital Cockpit (digital instruments), an infotainment system and a multifunction steering wheel, among other things.

In addition, the Polo now offers partly automated driving across its entire speed range thanks to the optional IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist system.

Other new features include interactive IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights and operation of the automatic air conditioning via touchscreen.