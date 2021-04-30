New Alfa Romeo Headquarter

Alfa Romeo has chosen the Centro Stile as the site for its new headquarters, an iconic and inspirational place for the brand, where the fullest expression of Italian design is intertwined with an advanced concept of operating spaces in the name of the sharing of ideas and teamwork Alfa Romeo continues to work with commitment and passion on its future, to grasp all the opportunities generated by the establishment of Stellantis, the 4th largest automaker in the world, accelerating the transition to the professional future of the women and men who bring the brand alive.

In the past year, the global scenario has led to a rethink of the way of working according to tenets.

The brand has focused its energy on opening a new headquarters in which to welcome employees in a new concept of shared and open spaces, which – from their architecture onwards – facilitate teamwork, the dissemination of ideas, and discussion.