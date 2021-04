23ABC Sports: First round of the 2021 NFL Draft; Renegade football team prepares for final scrimmage

DRAFT CAME AND WENT.

.

.BUT THEPICKS ARE HERE TO STAY.

.

.WITHGREG NEWSOME LANDING IN THE HOSTCITY.

.

.AND THAT'S ONE NEWSOMYOU CAN'T VOTE OFFTHE TEAM.AND AS EXPECTED THERE WAS A LOTOF DRAMA HEADING INTO THEDAY..

LOOKING AT YOU PACKERS ANDAARON RODGERS.

REPORTS COMINGOUT THAT RODGERS HAS LOST HISLOVEFOR GREEN BAY.

.

.BUT OF COURSEWE ALL KNOW THAT LOVE ISSTILL THERE WITH JORDAN LOVE..

.ALTHOUGH TRADE RUMORS WEREALL OVER TWITTER THIS AFTERNOON..

.NOTHINGHAPPENED.AND EVERYTHING WENT AS EXPECTEDFROM CLEVELAND..

.BEGINNING WITH TREVOR LAWERANCEGOING NUMBERONE OVERALL TO THE JACKSONVILLEJAGUARS.

.

.JOINING NEW HEAD COACH URBANMEYER.

LAWERANCE OPTED TO SPENDTHE DRAFT WITH HIS FAMILYRATHER THAN BEING IN PERSON ATCLEVELAND.THE SECON PICK WAS THE NEW YORKJETS WHO... EXPECTEDLY..WENT WITH BYU QUARTERBACK ZACHWILSON THE FIRST QUESTION ON THEBOARD WAS THE PICK AT NUMBERTHREE AS THE NINERS WOULD END UPGOING WITH NORTHDAKOTA STATE QUARTERBACK TREYLANCE.A SUITABLE PLAYER TO GROW BEHINDGARRAPOLO.AND FROM THERE THE PICKS KEPT ONCOMING.

.

.AS RODGER GODDELLENJOYED THE MOMENT TO BE INPERSON FOLLOWING AALL VIRTUAL DRAFT A YEAR AGO.DALLAS COWBOYS...12TH PICKTYRONE CRAWFORD AND FORMER PENNSTATELINEBACKER SEAN LEE RECENTLYRETIRED.HOW ABOUT ADDING ANOTHER NITTANYLION... LINEBACKERMICAH PARSONS.LOOKING TO BULK UP AT DEFENSEESPECIALLY AT CORNERBACK BUTTWO KEY GUYS WENT TO EARLIERTEAMS SO PARSONS WASTHE PICK.LA CHARGERS.

.

.13TH PICKOFFENSIVE TACKLE RASHAWNSLATER..NORTHWESTERN GRAD.PROTECT YOUNG QB JUSTIN HERBERPROTECT YOUNG QB JUSTIN HERBERT.LAS VEGAS RAIDERS... 17TH PICKPROTECTION FOR DEREK CARR....ALABAMA OFFENSIVE TACKLE ALEXLEATHERWOOD.FOLLOWING JORDAN LOVE LAST YEARBEING TAKEN IN THEFIRST ROUND AND THEN KRYS BARNESLATER LANDING WITHTHE PACKERS AS AN UNDRFATED FREEAGENT.

.

.LOCAL EYES THIS YEAR ARE ONRIDGEVIEW STANDOUTLAWRENCE WHITE.HE'LL LIKELY BE TAKEN IN LATERROUNDS.

.

.OR COULD BE SIMILARTO BARNES WHERE HE IS PICKED UPHE'LL LIKELY BE TAKEN IN LATERROUNDS.

.

.OR COULD BE SIMILARTO BARNES WHERE HE IS PICKED UPIN FREE AGENCY.BUT FROM QUARTERBACKING THERIDGEVIEW WOLF PACK HETHEN MADE THE SWTICH HIS SENIORYEARIOWA STATE SAFETY LAWRENCE WHITEIV, 6-0, 196POUNDS.

214 CAREER TACKLES, 3INTS.

EXPERIENCEDLEADER.

.

.BACK HERE INBAKERSFIELD THE RENEGADEFOOTBALL TEAM DIDN'T HAVE ASEASON THIS YEAR.

.BUT THATDOESN'T MEAN THE GADES HAVEN'TBEEN WORKING.THE TEAM WAS STILL ABLE TO HOLD15 PADDED PRACTICESDURING THIS SPRING WORKOUTSESSION.THEY'VE ALSO HAD TWO SCRIMMAGESWITH THEIR FINAL ONE SET TO TAKEPLACE ON SATURDAY.THIS HAS ALSO BEEN A UNIQUEOPPORTUNITY FOR THE TEAM TOBUILD CHEMISTRY WITH THEIR NEWHEAD COACH R.

TODD LITTLEJOHN.

.WHILE RETURNING TO THE FIELDAFTER SO MUCH TIMEOFF OF I"IT'S BEEN HARD ON BEHALF OF ALOT OFATHLETES THAT HAVE GONE THROUGHCOVID BUT I THINK AS A TEAMWE'VE, WE'VE REALLY PUSHEDTHROUGH THIS AND REALLY KIND OFPERSEVERED THROUGH THE HARDSHIPBUT I'M READY I MEAN IT'SFINALLY HERE ON THEFIELD SO AT THIS POINT WE JUSTGOT TO BE OPTIMISTIC.""FOR ME AS A HEAD COACH TOIMPLEMENTWHAT I WANT THE PRACTICES TOLOOK LIKE AND FOR ALL OF US ASCOACHES AND GET THAT TEMPO GOINGSO REALLY GOOD THINGS AND THENSOME OF THESE YOUNG MEN, THEY'RETHEY'RE NEW AND THEY'RE LEARNINGA NEW SYSTEM BOTH OFFENSIVELY,DEFENSIVELY IN SPECIAL TEAMSWISE SO ALWAYS GO WHEN YOU CANGET OUT AND GET SOME REPS."THE GADES WILL HAVE SUMMERWORKOUTS BEFORE GETTINGREADY FOR THEIR FIRST SEASONUNDER COACH LITTLEJOHN IN THEFALL.HATS OFF TO THIS GUY BRAD MALONEWHO COMPLETED HISFIRST HAT TRICK LAST NIGHT IN AWIN OVER THE HENDERSON SILVERKNIGHTS.THE TEAM IS A POINT BEHIND FIRSTPLACE SILVER KNIGHTS INTHE PACIFIC DIVISION.AND GOOD NEWS!.......THERE WILL OFFICIALLY BE APOSTSEASON FOR THE CONDORS ASTHE LEAGUE DECIDIED TO PLAY OUTA PACIFIC DIVISIONTOURNAMENT.MORE INFORMATION ON THE FORMATAND DETAILS WILLBECOME AVAILABLE AT A LATERDATE.BUT THE WINNER WILL GET THE JOHND CHICK TROPHY ASDIVISION CHAMPS.FOLLOWING THE CONDORS FIFTHSTRAIGHT WIN OVER HENDERSONTHEY SIT IN THIRD IN THEDIVISION BEHIND SAN DIEGO.

..ANDWILLPLAY ON THE ROAD AT SAN JOSEMONDAY AFTER A FOUR DAY BREAK.IF YOU'D LIKE TO GO TO THE GAMESON MAY 5, 7, OR 8--- YOU CANPURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE AT"A-X-S DOT COM".ONE THING TO KEEP IN MIND-- ALLTICKETS ARE DIGITAL AND THEPHYSICAL BOX OFFICE IS CLOSEDBECAUSE OF COVID-19RESTRICTIONS.ADLIB..

TOSS.