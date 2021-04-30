These Are the Telltale Signs You’re Ready to Quit Your Job.
If bad days are becoming a pattern at work, then it might be time to consider if you're gaining anything from your job.
.
Here are nine telltale signs that you’re ready to hand in your resignation.
.
1.
You’re being undervalued and underpaid.
2.
Your workplace pushes burnout culture, A.K.A.
Having to be available 24/7 with little tolerance for breaks.
.
3.
You have to engage in numbing behaviors after work to survive the next day.
.
4.
You’re experiencing physical symptoms of stress, such as sleep issues and stomach aches.
.
5.
You dread going into the office, sometimes to the point of tears.
.
6.
You don’t feel comfortable being yourself at work.
.
7.
You’re bored with the work you’re doing and feel unmotivated.
.
8.
You spend more time thinking about new career directions than your actual job.
.
9.
You feel a sense of uneasiness when you think about every aspect of your job.