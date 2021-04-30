Motorist finds honeycomb inside his car after spotting bees flying in vehicle

A motorist in southern China found a honeycomb inside his car after spotting bees flying in and around the vehicle.

The video, filmed in the city of Chengdu in Sichuan Province on April 27, shows a honeycomb in a hole that was used to place the loudspeaker.

According to reports, the car owner bought the car in April 2020 and then spotted bees flying in the door gap after several months and used a spray to kill them.

However, he noticed a smell coming out of the same gap recently and sent his car to a car repair shop to open the door panel.

The car owner then found a honeycomb inside the hole where a speaker used to be.

The owner has contacted the garage to find out the cause and also asked for compensation.

The video was provided by local media with permission.