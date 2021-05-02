NFL Draft Day 3 Recap: Magnolia State players get drafted

But a number of players with ties to the Magnolia State finally go their names called and received that life changing phone call on the last day of the draft.

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books.

THE FINAL DAY OF THE NFL DRAFTIS A TENSE DAY.

WILL OR WON'TYOU GET THE CALL ON THE FINALDAY BUT FOR ONE FORMER YAZOOCOUNTY PANTHER GOT THECALL.MEMPHIS TIGER STAR RUNNINGBACK KENNETH GAINWELL ISNOW A PHILADELPHIA EAGLE.GAINWELL WAS DRAFTED IN THE5TH ROUND GOING 150THOVERALL IN THIS YEAR'SDRAFT.GAINWELL WAS RANKED AS A TOP10 RUNNING BACK PROSPECTAND NOW THE FORMER YAAZOOCOUNTY PANTHER IS HEADED TOTHE NFL.

HE WAS FRESHMANALL- AMERICAN IN 2019 ANDWAS THE A-A-C ROOKIE OF THEYEAR.

GAINWELL SAID HE GREWUP WATCHING THE EAGLES SOTHIS DRAFT EXPERIENCE WASSURREAL.<I LIKED MIKE VICK WHEN I WASGROWING UP.

I LIKED DONOVANMCNABB AND ALL THOSE GUYS.JUST GROWING UP I JUST LIKEDTHE EAGLES.I MEAN USED TO LOVE DARRENSPROLES.

THAT WAS MYFAVORITE, FAVORITERUNNING BACK.

HE KIND OF PUTTHE INSPIRATION ON ME.

YOUKNOW SHORT GUYS, FAST GUYS,THAT KIND OF MOTIVATED ME.