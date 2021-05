Ambala Police punishes people violating complete lockdown in Haryana | Oneindia News

In this video, we can see the people who stepped out, violating lockdown protocols, are made to do sit-ups by the Ambala police.

A police officer is seen asking the violators to say we will follow lockdown in Hindi.

Most people in the video look like they were on a morning walk.

