Wednesday, May 5, 2021

London man stabbed to death at UK shopping center

A 21-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a north London shopping center on Tuesday, May 4.

The man died at the scene after police were called to the Brent Cross Shopping Centre in London at 6:45 p.m.

According to reports, police arrested two men on suspicion of the murder.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @MrShneor.

