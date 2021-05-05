DeSantis Sets Special Election For Hastings Seat

Gov.
Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that qualifying for a special election in Southeast Florida’s Congressional District 20 will be held in September, with a primary election on Nov.
2 and a general election on Jan.
11.
The dates for the special election to fill the vacated seat for Florida's 20th congressional district were announced Tuesday..
'He's forfeiting responsibility and denying representation'
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has angered Democrats by not announcing when a special election will be held to fill the seat previously..