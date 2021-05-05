Hundreds queue at government counter selling drug used to treat COVID-19 in India

Hundreds queued at a government-run counter in southern India that was selling remdesivir, a drug used in treating COVID-19 patients.

Footage from May 4 shows the large crowds lining up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to purchase the drug for their hospitalised loved ones.

Residents need a doctor's prescription, a photocopy of the patient's CT scan and the hospital name in order to purchase the drug.