This nun has big dreams for the Tri-State

The first woman in our series is Sister Sally Duffy, a nun with the Sisters of Charity who is using her influence to end poverty in local communities.

THERE ARE COUNTLESS WOMEN INOUR COMMUNITIES WORKING BEHINDTHE SCENES TO MAKE ADIFFERENCE.IT'S POSSIBLEYOU'VE NEVER HEARD THEIR NAMES-- BUT YOU SHOULD KNOW THEMAND HOW THEY BREAKING GLASSCEILINGS OR ASSERTING THEIRINFLUENCE TO MAKE THE TRI-STATE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE.SO THROUGHOUT 2021, I WILLINTRODUCE YOU TO 9 INFLUENTIALWOMEN.

WE START TONIGHT WITHSISTER SALLY...... SHE A NUNWITH THE SISTERS OF CHARITYWHO IS USING HER "INFLUENCE"TO END POVERTY IN OURCOMMUNITIES.SISTER SALLY DUFFY IS TIRELESSAND COMMITTED TO GOD'S WORKAND HER MISSION TO END POVERTY-- WHICH SE DEFINES AS...9:26Are we giving just inequitablewages to people in I mean, aliving wage, and are weproviding adequatebenefits?"Everything I think about whenI think about poverty and whatwe've done, sister Sally hasbeen a part of it, or has aninfluence in or hasrecommended something that'scome out of it.((UNITED WAYPRESIDENT AND C-E-O MOIRA WEIRSAYS SISTER SALLY IS HUMBLE,BUT PASSIONATE.SHE HAS FOUGHTTO RAISE WAGES IN THEHEALTHCARE SYSTEM WHERE SHEWORKED -- AND GET FOOD TOCHILDREN.

ALL OF IT DONE INGOD'SNAME."How have you seen yourlife's work manifest itself inchange?

I think I've seen itmanifested somewhat throughthe child povertycollaborative.

Least I hope ithasbeen.this pandemic has shownus It has totally ripped openand revealed, you know, theinequities in the disparitiesthat exist here.

Andespecially for people ofcolor.SHE'S BEEN FIERCE IN PUSHINGHER IDEAS FOR YEARS..

AND WHENBEGAN PUSHING HER AGENDA WITHPEOPLE IN POWER SHE FACED SOMEBLANKSTARES.more than a fair number.at times, I felt like, well,we'll just let sister talk,and then goon.She's a sister, so who isgonna be mean to her.

So Imean, like sometimes I say toher 'you go say that, becauseyou can say that and they'renot gonna get mad atyou.""Do you ever think you'rework will bedone?"we're called to make ajust and inclusive society andan equitable society.

And Godknows it's been inequitablefor a long time, and we have alot of groundwork to makeup.she quietly gets thingsdone.

And I love that abouther.

She doesn't You know, shejust keeps doing her thing andthings get done and shedoesn't need a lot ofaccolades and she shied awayfrom it.

And she doesn't liketo tell you all the thingsshe's doing she just quietlycontinually plods along andthings are happening becauseofher.SISTER SALLY DUFFY SERVES ON ALARGE HANDFUL OF BOARDS.

HERWORK IS PART OF HER PROMISE TOGOD.AND IT ISN'T JUST POVERTYSHE WANTS TO ELIMINATE.

SHEWOULD LIKE TO GET RID OF THEDEATH PENALTY AND IS WORKINGON A WAY TO DO THAT IN THESTATE LEGISLATURE.

OH!

ANDSHE'S BEEN VISITING THE BORDER...AND TRYING TO FIND APATHWAY TO CITIZENSHIP FORIMMIGRANTS.TO NOMINATE SOMEONEYOU FEEL IS AN INFLUENTIALWOMAN... EMAIL ME AT T-OROURKE-AT-WCPO-DOT-COM..

ORSEND US A MESSAGE ON THE WCPOFACEBOOK P