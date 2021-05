AWAKE Movie (2021) - Gina Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, Lucius Hoyos

AWAKE Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Chaos ensues after a global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind's ability to sleep.

But Jill (Gina Rodriguez), an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter.

Directed by Mark Raso starring Gina Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, Lucius Hoyos, Shamier Anderson, Finn Jones, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barry Pepper, Frances Fisher, Gil Bellows release date June 9, 2021 (on Netflix)