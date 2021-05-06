Senior Entourage Movie Trailer

Senior Entourage Movie Trailer - Senior Entourage is a wild, wacky, mockumentary feature length film with a zany, multi racial cast ranging in age from 9 to 89.

It has the freewheeling unscripted improvisational feel of Curb Your Enthusiasm for the elderly or Seinfeld for seniors.

It's a comedy about nothing.

Senior Entourage stars: 5 Time Golden Globe & 7 Time Emmy Winner Ed Asner (Up, Mary Tyler Moore) Grammy Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Helen Reddy Golden Globe & 5 Time Emmy Nominee Marion Ross (Happy Days) Oscar Nominated Director Mark Rydell (On Golden Pond, James Dean) Cameo appearance by 2 Time Golden Globe Winner & 7 Time Golden Globe Nominee Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween, True Lies, A Fish Called Wanda) Charles Robinson (Night Court) Directed by Brian Connors.

Edited by Oscar Winning Editor Scott Conrad (Rocky) Featuring Natasha Blasick, James Handy, Dahlia Waingort, David Lockhart, Ian Fisher, Katherine Kohl, Sitara Attaie, Sylvia Busuioc, Chihiro Kawamura, and Brian Connors.